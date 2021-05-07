GBI: Mitchell Co. man arrested for child porn

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A Mitchell County man was arrested for possession of child pornography, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Leon Robert Tinsley III, 45, was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children.
The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit started an investigation after getting tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about online possession of child pornography.
The GBI said this tip led to a search warrant at Tinsley’s Pelham home and his arrest on Thursday.
He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail.
The GBI said this investigation is part of an ongoing effort to identify those involved in the child pornography trade.
