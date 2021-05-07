Federal proposal that could cost Albany millions, at a stand still

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany is in limbo on whether it will lose out on millions of dollars in federal funding. State and local Chamber of Commerce leaders say a federal proposal that would remove Albany and several other Georgia cities’ Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) designation, has not progressed.
State leaders say they’ve actively battled the proposal and have not seen forward motion so far.
“We were able to work with the Governor’s Office, with members of Congress, to bring that issue up. Work with Barbara Rivera-Holmes here, and other partners, and what it looks like today is that that has been pulled back. I don’t think the administration is going to go forward with it but we’re watching it very closely,” said Georgia Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Chris Clark.
Metro cities get federal funding other cities don’t have access to. The government proposed doubling MSA population requirements to 100,000 people about two months ago.
Albany has just over 70,000 people.
“That immediately affects the federal funds that you get to work on everything from water and sewer to education,” said Clark.
Albany, like many other Georgia cities, is in dire need of transportation funding.
“Georgia needs $2.5 billion a year for 30 years just to maintain and improve the infrastructure we already have,” Clark explained.
The Chamber’s work in an advocacy position and cannot directly influence the decision. But they are hopeful.
“We’ve not yet found an organization or a community or a congressman or woman that said, ‘hey this makes sense let’s do it,” said Barbara Rivera-Holmes, President and CEO of Albany Area Chamber of Commerce.
Rivera-Holmes said nothing is set in stone.
“We don’t have any confirmation that it is going through, we don’t have confirmation that it isn’t going through,” she said.
