Dougherty Co. working to get young adults vaccinated

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 cases are rising steadily among young adults getting infected more often. That’s according to those who spoke at Friday’s Dougherty County COVID-19 task force meeting.
Many young adults aren’t getting vaccinated, while Phoebe reports more cases in people under 50, a difference from the average age of 65 they saw last year.
Dr. James Black, Phoebe medical director of emergency services, said that’s because of a couple of factors.
“Number one, our vaccination rate among our seniors has been much more robust in our seniors than our younger age groups,” said Black.
Black said some in the younger age range have preexisting conditions, like diabetes, obesity, COPD, and asthma. Health care leaders are going to places younger people visit to encourage vaccinations.
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said the CDC gave that strategy during their visit to Dougherty County.
“Individuals with influence among young adults be enlisted to persuade those in this group that they should be inoculated. The report also recommends a boots on the ground strategy,” said Dorough.
This strategy involves calling and texting those who have not been vaccinated, as well as going door to door in some communities.
Phoebe’s vaccinations site will be suspended later this month. Less demand for shots and availability at other locations are reasons for that.
Southwest Health District Director Dr. Charles Ruis said it takes a community to get closer to herd immunity.
“The condition where the number of susceptible people to a virus is so low that the infectious organism doesn’t have anywhere to go,” Ruis said of herd immunity.
He said the sooner we reach herd immunity, the better. It could also help keep more dangerous stands from evolving.
“The virus that we have among us now is bad enough, deadly enough if we don’t stamp it out, then we run the chance that someday this virus is going to mutate into something that is far worse than something that we have ever seen,” said Ruis.
To give more people access to the vaccine, the Department of Health is working with CORE, a nonprofit organization that sets up pop-up sites at places specific groups visit frequently.
Phoebe also sends mobile wellness clinics to locations where they see a need.
