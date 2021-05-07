A delightful Mother’s Day Weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thanks to the passage of a dry cold front awesome spring conditions continue for the weekend. Following a breezy afternoon, winds subside allowing temperatures to tumble overnight. Mother’s Day Weekend kicks off a bit chilly as lows drop into the mid-upper 40s. Abundant sunshine and warmer low 80s keeps the pleasant weather around Saturday.
Just as nice but warmer Mother’s Day. More sunshine, some clouds and warmer upper 80s low 90s round out the weekend.
Unsettled weather returns early week. A cold front moves into the region and stalls. We’ll have several days of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Last week an second cold front slide through drying us out by Friday. Temperatures hold steady with lows back into the 60s and highs low-mid 80s.
