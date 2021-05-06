What you need to know about the chlorine shortage

What you need to know about the chlorine shortage
By Molly Godley | May 6, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 8:00 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fire at a major chemical plant in Louisiana lead to a nationwide chlorine shortage.

WALB’s Molly Godley went to a pool supply store in Lee County to see how it was affecting them.

The owner, Lee Mullins, said they are seeing a shortage in just the tablet form of chlorine. He said their supplier is looking at the demand they had last year and allotting them a certain amount to fit that need.

Lee Mullins, President of Mullins pools
Lee Mullins, President of Mullins pools (Source: WALB)

The back up to the chlorine tablets would be the liquid form, however, the owner is saying there may be some trickle-down effect.

“Trichloro tablets are what most individuals use there’s a shortage. Liquid chlorine there’s not a shortage, but there’s a shortage of drivers to deliver liquid chlorine. Granular calcium hypochlorite is readily available, but they say soon they will probably have a shortage of that because if people can’t have the tablets, then they’re going to be using the calcium hyper chloride or the liquid,” said Mullins.

They are also experiencing a shortage in filters, pumps, and other pool materials after the manufacturer in Texas was shut down. This was due to the bad weather they experienced in February.

There is a shortage of chlorine shortages
There is a shortage of chlorine shortages (Source: WALB)

Mullins said there is also a higher demand after more people installed pools during the pandemic.

We reached out to the Boys & Girls Club, as well as, the City of Albany. Both say they are stocking up on enough chlorine to prepare for the summer.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.