What you need to know about the chlorine shortage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fire at a major chemical plant in Louisiana lead to a nationwide chlorine shortage.
WALB’s Molly Godley went to a pool supply store in Lee County to see how it was affecting them.
The owner, Lee Mullins, said they are seeing a shortage in just the tablet form of chlorine. He said their supplier is looking at the demand they had last year and allotting them a certain amount to fit that need.
The back up to the chlorine tablets would be the liquid form, however, the owner is saying there may be some trickle-down effect.
“Trichloro tablets are what most individuals use there’s a shortage. Liquid chlorine there’s not a shortage, but there’s a shortage of drivers to deliver liquid chlorine. Granular calcium hypochlorite is readily available, but they say soon they will probably have a shortage of that because if people can’t have the tablets, then they’re going to be using the calcium hyper chloride or the liquid,” said Mullins.
They are also experiencing a shortage in filters, pumps, and other pool materials after the manufacturer in Texas was shut down. This was due to the bad weather they experienced in February.
Mullins said there is also a higher demand after more people installed pools during the pandemic.
We reached out to the Boys & Girls Club, as well as, the City of Albany. Both say they are stocking up on enough chlorine to prepare for the summer.
