Valdosta man dies in motorcycle wreck

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, a motorcycle rider wrecked his vehicle in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
Officers responded to the intersection of Orr Road and Staten Road after a 911 call about an accident.
Upon arrival, officers found Alexander Kraemer, 25, with visible injuries and unresponsive. Kraemer was pronounced dead on the scene.
There were no other vehicles or people involved in the accident and VPD said the investigation is ongoing, so no further information is being released at this time.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family or Mr. Kraemer,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
