Surrounding Ga. Power employees team up to upgrade Pelham park

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Several Georgia Power employees from across South Georgia spent the last few months aiming to create a safe, quality family park for the Pelham community.
Volunteers from Citizens of Georgia Power, an employee volunteer arm of the company, in Albany, Bainbridge, Tifton and Valdosta partnered with the City of Pelham and the Pelham Community Action Group to make, what they said, are much-needed upgrades and improvements to Frances K. Davis Park.
Georgia Power said these upgrades and improvements will benefit the community by offering a safe environment for families to enjoy quality facilities where mentors can provide recreational outlets for children in the area.
With more than 40 chapters statewide, Citizens of Georgia Power gives back to their local communities through in-person and virtual volunteer projects, fundraisers and donations. In 2020, Citizens’ members logged more than 55,000 hours of service equal to $1.5 million.
