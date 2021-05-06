STAR students, teachers named by DCSS

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System and the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated some of the school district’s top students and teachers Thursday.
Each year, the district partners with the Chamber to name STAR Students who then name their STAR teachers. To be named a STAR student, high school seniors must have the highest score on any single test date of the SAT taken through the March test date of their senior year and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average at their respective schools.
The 2021 STAR students and teachers are:
Dougherty Comprehensive High School:
Davon Davis and his former teacher Jasamine Dixon
Monroe Comprehensive High School:
Li ‘Trell Dante Stamper and his former teacher Tracy Stolze
Westover Comprehensive High School:
Brystan Carthon and his former teacher Cory Moore
Normally, the students and teachers would be celebrated at a luncheon sponsored by the Chamber, however, because of COVID-19 restrictions, only the students, their parents, STAR Teacher, and school principal were invited to attend Thursday’s event, the district said.
The district said it is currently planning a district student celebration at a larger venue later in the year.
The students and teachers were each given a certificate and a plaque celebrating their accomplishment by Dougherty County School System Superintendent Kenneth Dyer and Albany Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes.
For more, click here.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.