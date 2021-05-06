Phoebe Health, Let’s Talk Radio and Staples triple team mobile vaccination clinic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three unexpected partners are joining together to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
Phoebe Health is teaming up with a talk show host to bring mobile wellness clinics to Staples in Albany this Saturday.
They’ll offer free shots in the parking lot.
Pastor Yaz Johnson organized the event.
“A lot of people have lost their lives and a lot of people are dealing with the loss of a loved one, so one of the things ‘Let’s Talk Radio Show’ does, is educate, motivate and build relationships,” said Johnson.
Johnson said Phoebe sponsors the show. That connection set the stage for tackling what he thinks is one of the most important issues facing Albany.
“I believe that because, here again, people have lost their loved ones and then you have people that are not as well educated concerning COVID-19, so they stand back and don’t get vaccinated,” said Johnson.
Johnson said the more people learn, the less they’re worried about potential side effects or misinformation. Plus, as Phoebe Vice President of Operations Will Peterson explained, it’s not a hard process.
“No appointment required. We’re taking walk-ups. Any individual can gain access to the vaccine first dose or second dose. We’re providing the Moderna vaccine,” said Peterson.
Peterson said mass vaccination sites have been successful but will conclude at the end of May.
“The mechanism for now taking the vaccine to the community is through collaborations with individuals like Mr. Johnson here and community leaders, faith-based community leaders, and really just taking it to the masses,” said Peterson.
“Love yourself enough to get vaccinated. For you, for your family, for your neighbors, come on out,” said Johnson.
