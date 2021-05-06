Ossoff tours Valdosta’s new transit service, promotes infrastructure investment bill

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is visiting different cities around Georgia, checking out some of the state’s infrastructure and transit investments.
On Thursday morning, he made a stop in Valdosta and got a tour of the area all while riding in the city’s new on-demand transit.
“It was a great experience, Valdosta On Demand is exactly the kind of innovative leadership, an innovative initiative to improve accessibility and efficiency to help the people of Valdosta get around the area affordably and I really commend the city leadership,” said Ossoff.
Along with city leaders, Ossoff inspected and took a ride in their new micro-transit service vehicles.
The White House is currently considering a major infrastructure initiative in the U.S Senate.
Ossoff said President Joe Biden has proposed significant investments in infrastructures and clean energy.
The legislation will support initiatives like the Valdosta transit.
“Valdosta On Demand, investments in transit and infrastructure improve the quality of life for everybody. This is about helping the folks in Valdosta and across south Georgia live better lives and access services more affordably and achieve their dreams,” said Ossoff.
The senator also visited clean energy plants in North Georgia earlier this week and inspected ongoing efforts to deepen the Port of Savannah.
Ossoff also announced millions of dollars worth of funding for school districts and universities in the area, including Valdosta State and Albany State universities.
Through the American Rescue Plan passed in the Senate, Valdosta City Schools and Lowndes County Schools will get financial support from the federal government.
Valdosta State is getting over $27 million and Albany State is getting $20 million.
“We can support all of these endeavors with investments in infrastructure. These are the hubs of economic growth and innovation in our state and that’s why it’s so important we unite the county in a bi-partisan way to pass a major infrastructure bill,” said Ossoff.
