One Tift County Blue Devil makes history on signing day

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - In Tifton, a Tift County Blue Devil saw her dreams become a reality.
Cali Conner signed an athletic scholarship with Santa Fe College to continue her volleyball career. The future Saint became the Tift County’s first volleyball player to sign an athletic scholarship.
During the 2021 season, she helped lead her team to their first-ever Region Championship!
Conner while excited for this new journey hopes it’ll pave the way for future Blue Devils.
Conner will join the Saints in Gainesville this fall.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.