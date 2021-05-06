Neighbor speaks out after Leesburg shooting

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A $25,000 reward has been offered to help arrest those responsible for shooting a Leesburg man while breaking into cars and terrorizing a neighborhood.
The last confirmed report indicates the man is in critical condition.
This happened early Sunday on Stapleton Drive.
Lee County District Attorney Lewis Lamb said the money came from a concerned citizen.
He said public funds were not used. It was a private citizen who was very concerned about what happened. He said they’re hoping it will get some people talking.
”I’m confident that there are people out there who know who was involved in this. We are hoping that if folks who have that information will be prompted to come forward and assist us in identifying and prosecuting the persons who are responsible,” said Lamb.
In his time prosecuting these cases, he said he’s seen a change.
In the past, car break-ins were usually random.
Now, he’s seeing neighborhoods being targeted, leading him to believe this is becoming more of an organized crime.
“Hero”, that’s what a Leesburg woman calls her neighbor after he was shot while confronting suspects in his home. Neighbors said it was Richard Demott who was shot. We’re working to confirm that with GBI.
Casey Miles said she doesn’t know what would’ve happened that night if it weren’t for him.
“I don’t even know if Mr. Demott even knows what he actually did for our family,” said Miles.
Casey Miles lived on Stapleton Drive with her husband and three daughters. She said her house was shot nine times and two of the bullets came inside. Her sleeping daughter was a few feet away from the door where she says two men tried to get in.
“If Mr. Demott wouldn’t have come outside and actually confronted these people they probably would have gotten in our house and I don’t know what the end result would have been,” said Miles.
We’re told this isn’t the first time Mr. Demott has been stolen from. She said most of the neighborhood got surveillance cameras after previous break-ins.
“It had happened a couple of months ahead of time. A bunch of our vehicles got broken into and they weren’t ever caught. Everyone in our neighborhood was prepared for another break-in, so they just hit the wrong neighborhood at the wrong time,” said Miles.
She said one good thing has come out of this.
“Our neighborhood has come together. I’ve lived on that road for eight years now and half of these neighbors I didn’t even know. It’s almost like this huge tragedy has brought all of us together to where we’re all family now,” said Miles.
If you have any information, call the GBI or Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.