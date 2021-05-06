Mom, daughter wanted police to be a part of birthday parade

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 7-year-old Albany girl is spreading the message that police can be good.
On Thursday afternoon, officers with the Albany Police Department and roughly 20 other cars gave 7-year-old Nyla Edwards a birthday parade.
Nyla wanted them to be part of her birthday celebrations. She and her mother, Nora Calhoun, believe not all officers are bad. Nora tells her daughter that police are Nyla’s friends.
Nyla’s admiration for police started with a friendship.
“With us living in front of the school, when the resource officers go over, they take time to speak with Nyla when she’s in the yard. And so, one day, Lt. Williams said, ‘I’m gonna make you a junior cop.’ And so, if she sees someone speeding, she’ll tell him, ‘I saw someone speeding today.’ So that just really fascinated her with the cops,” explained Nora.
“Because they’re good police officers,” said Nyla.
Nyla was given gifts as Albany police even turned on their sirens for the 7-year-old.
Family, neighbors and coworkers came out to enjoy Nyla’s parade.
