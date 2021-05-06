Kemp to sign family, school-centered bills into law

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp is set to sign more bills into law Thursday afternoon.
The governor is slated to sign the bills at 3:30 p.m.
Here’s what he is signing:
HB 128:
This bill provides protections for individuals with disabilities and prohibits discrimination during the organ transplantation process.
SB 42:
This bill allows homeschool students to participate in public school athletics if they participate in one course — either online, in-person or dual enrollment — and ensures transparency of student discipline in a school climate rating.
SB 47:
This bill will expand the current Special Needs Scholarship to students with 504 Plans and it provides for amount of funds to be calculated by cost amounts at the private school whichever one is less either QBE per student allotment or the amount of tuition plus fees.
SB 246:
This bill will ensure that learning pods will not be regulated by the state or local entities.
HB 606:
This bill will add Georgia Independent School Association to the list of accrediting agencies regarding the HOPE Scholarship.
