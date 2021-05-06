Ga. DPH Southwest Health District will let you pick your vaccine

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you haven’t received your COVID-19 vaccine yet, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Southwest Health District South is now offering you a choice in which vaccine you want.
The Southwest Health District announced individuals can now have their choice of vaccine through county health departments in all of the 14-counties it serves. That includes Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell Seminole, Terrell, Thomas and Worth counties.
Patients will have the option to choose between the Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine.
The district’s health director said they are pleased that their inventory will allow patients to choose which vaccine they want to receive.
Appointments can be made by calling your county’s health department or the appointment call center at (229) 352-6567.
To find out where vaccines are offered near you in Georgia, you can visit the DPH vaccination site locator.
