Dougherty Co. child support court moves to new location

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edward announced on Thursday that child support court will be moved to the Department of Human Services (DHS) Building.
The DHS Building is located at 200 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard, across the street from the Albany Police Department.
This is due to the ongoing flooding issues inside the Dougherty Judicial Building.
Child support cases scheduled for May 13 will be heard at the DHS Building at the same time as the recipient’s initial notice.
Child support DNA testing will be conducted on May 20 at the DHS Building and child support court cases will be heard on May 27, also at the same time as the recipient’s initial notice.
As more information is received about updates regarding the judicial building, June child support court dates will be provided by the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office.
For more information, you can call Dougherty County Social Services at 1 (844) 694-2347.
