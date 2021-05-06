DCSS names district teacher of the year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County School System (DCSS) honored teachers at each school that went above and beyond in 2020.
The school district also named its 2021 district teacher of the year.
“It is my distinct honor and privilege to announce that the 2021 Dougherty County School System Teach of the Year is Ci’Andrea Jones from Radium Middle School,” Kenneth Dyer, DCSS superintendent, said.
Dyer said Jones’s teaching style captivated judges on the 2021 teacher of the year panel.
She’s a math teacher at Radium Springs Middle School.
During the pandemic, Jones said her daily focus was on her students’ social and emotional well-being.
DCSS also honored 20 educators who were named teacher of the year on the school level.
Dyer said despite the struggles they faced last year, these teachers fundamentally altered the trajectory of students’ lives for the better.
