Brookwood Celebrates Three Signees Amid Spring Celebration

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Signing season continues to roll on within South Georgia, a few more of the areas best signing the dotted line to extend their athletic careers and Thursday would belong to the Rose City.
Brookwood holding a celebration Thursday evening to honor their spring sports, the region championships and state titles won, but to also honor those that will be taking their talents to the next level.
Three Warriors signed the dotted line, Robert Gallagher is headed to Pensacola Christian for Soccer, Tyson Joiner is headed to Andrew College for soccer as well and Marcus West will be taking his talents on the gridiron to Huntington.
Overall, a great day to celebrate all of these warriors, and you ask them, it was a big hit.
”It’s a culmination of a bunch of hard work and really just a made up mind, those three like the other seven had a made up mind and a goal as to where they wanted to go and they’ve been able to achieve that goal,” said Brookwood Athletic Director Shane Boggs. “So I’m excited for them. We wanted to get them all out here, and honor them in front of all of these people, so it was really fun and I think we made the most of it, so I’m proud of our guys.”
And a big congrats goes out to all the Warriors who were honored.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.