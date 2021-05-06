Awesome weather through Mother’s Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Abundant sunshine with a few clouds in our southern counties otherwise dry conditions are back. Tonight lows drop into the 50s for a seasonably cool morning. More sunshine with pleasant upper 70s Friday. A dry cold front passes with a reinforcing shot of drier and slightly cooler air which extends the delightful spring weather into the weekend.
Saturday brings the coolest morning as lows drop into the upper 40s low 50s. It’ll be another sun-filled pleasant day with highs low-mid 80s. Just as nice but warmer upper 80s low 90s Mother’s Day.
the first half of next week, unsettled weather returns. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through early Thursday. Humidity rises and temperatures hold steady. Look for lows into the 60s and highs low-mid 80s. Drier and slightly cooler the end of the week.
