Albany woman shot in the back; expected to pull through

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 20-year -old woman is receiving treatment at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital after being shot Wednesday.
Albany Police (APD) said the woman was shot in the upper back, but they expect her to survive.
The shooting took place on Barton Avenue, and authorities said the call came in around midnight.
A neighbor said he called the police after he heard shots being fired.
“I was in there laying in my bed and next thing I know, I started hearing gunshots. I got me and my family, and we got on the floor. Then I called 911 and they came and asked me how many shots did I hear, and I heard about eight shots,” said Mark Wallace.
APD said they don’t have anybody in custody at this time, and if you can help, call Albany CrimeStoppers at 436-TIPS. You could earn a reward.
