Albany Commission balks at gunshot detection price tag

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany officials and law enforcement are looking for ways to curb gun violence in Albany.
The Albany Police Department presented a $220,000 gunshot detection system proposal to city commissioners at a Tuesday commission meeting.
City commissioners said they are all onboard getting the system but the cost is the only thing stopping them right now.
City leaders said when a gun is fired, police get multiple calls from the community.
People will tell police different places of where they think the gun was shot at, but this system will be able to detect the precise details officers need to respond.
Albany City Commissioners said the system will be able to sense how many shots were fired and show police the exact location. They even said officers will be notified within a minute.
Ward 4 Commissioner Chad Warbington believes this system will make people think twice before shooting a gun.
He explained what’s holding commissioners back from approving.
“The main concern is the cost of it. The first year, if we do it, it would be $220,000 a year. It will go down in price after that. After that, it will be $140,000 once everything is installed. So you know, it’s not cheap,” said Warbington.
Warbington said they want to stay in the 21st century with police strategies.
He also said commissioners believe this system will put them on the cutting edge by helping to stop shootings.
Commissioners will make a decision on this proposal at the May 25 commission meeting.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.