11-year-old gets certificate of appreciation from Lowndes Co. Utilities

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Appreciation was recently shown to one Lowndes County 11-year-old, who helped solve a major utilities issue.
Lowndes County Utilities recently experienced extremely low water pressure at the Lake Alapaha Plantation.
Employees with the utilities department searched for several hours trying to detect a leak or problem related to the low water pressure but were unsuccessful.
Soon after, Alex Watts became aware of a Lowndes County Utilities water main break and notified his mother.
Alex’s mother then notified the department’s superintendent, who met with Alex and he was able to show him where the water was running into the storm drain.
As a huge thank you, Alex was honored with a certificate of appreciation, Lowndes County Utilities t-shirt and gift cards to one of his favorite restaurants, Chick-fil-A.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.