VSU announce changes for Spring Commencement ceremony due to lifted mandates

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -College graduations may look different this spring.
The University System of Georgia lifted some requirements the governor’s most recent order allows.
Graduates last year had to choose who to give a ticket to, but not this year. There’s also no guest limit.
“Now to be able to have the ticket limit lifted, it’s just really cool because all my family, you know, with me never walking throughout high school, have been really waiting for this moment along with me,” said Rachel Joy Tessin.
Tessin just earned her bachelor’s degree in Dance.
This is the first graduation ceremony she will walk in, a moment she’s been waiting for, for years!
“The fact everyone can be together and also the fact they can sit next to each other, instead of having to be spread out around the stadium,” said Vasettria Williams, graduating with a Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy.
Williams says she’s glad more people can come to see her.
Masks are still encouraged.
If you’re vaccinated, you can remove your mask to walk across the stage and take a photo with President Richard Carvajal. He’s fully vaccinated.
There will be no handshakes.
If you’ve had COVID-19 symptoms in the past 14 days or the day of, do not attend.
For the fall commencement in December, they hope to return to tradition at the front lawn.
“We feel like this is a great thing for the university, it’s nice to get back to some normal while still encouraging masking and social distancing, but at the same time, we feel like our students deserve a big celebration with their families and their friends. It’s a milestone event in their lives,” said John Crawford, Vice President for University Advancement.
Graduation ceremonies will be Friday night and Saturday.
Congrats to the graduating class!
