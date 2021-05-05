Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 12: Being a nurse, a mom, a student during a pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB has launched Season 2 of the “Voices of COVID-19” podcast.
Host Krista Monk spoke with Traveling Nurse Joanna Waggoner. Joanna is an ICU nurse who has been working the COVID floor, a mom of three, a student and so much more. She described her experience working in Albany at Phoebe, giving COVID-19 vaccine shots, being away from her family and juggling school at the same time. But how has being a COVID nurse who has been separated from her loved ones impacted Joanna?
Listen to the twelfth episode of Season 2 below:
The podcast is also available wherever you get your podcasts.
If you would like to tell your story about how you’ve been impacted by COVID-19, you can send an email to podcast@walb.com.
Catch up on the first season HERE.
