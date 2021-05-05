Virtual events set for this week for Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This month is National Mental Health Awareness Month and this week is also National Mental Health Awareness Week for Children.
The Youth Mental Health Project works every day to ensure that families have support to care for and strengthen their children’s mental health.
This month, they will be hosting a week of free events and asking everyone to open up about children’s mental health.
The week of events started Sunday and it will be until May 8.
If you want to be a part of Mental Awareness Week for Children, you can simply donate or create a fundraiser with Youth Mental Health Project.
For more information, click here.
