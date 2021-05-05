Valdosta State Baseball ready for the conference tournament

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State Baseball is hitting the road Thursday ahead of opening day for the Gulf South Conference tournament.
The 25th ranked Blazers ready to prove they deserve a spot in the conference championship.
The Blazers are heading west to the state of Alabama tomorrow ahead of the GSC tournament which is set to begin on Friday. VSU is coming into this weekend feeling good, winners in 10 of their last 12 games.
Late March, early April, the Blazers found themselves in a rut, losing 6 straight.
But VSU bounced back, in a big way and now they’re ready to test the waters of postseason play. A group that believes they have what it takes, thanks to the struggles they’ve overcome this 2021 season.
Pitcher Tristan Cone said, “You’re going to face adversity, you’re going to have something that’s going to go your way, not go your way and it’s just are you going to be able to come out of that. That’s one of the things that Coach Williams has talked about, with being able to come out of that, and us winning the last 10 of 12 as you said, I mean that’s a big deal and I really think it’s going to spur us into the postseason. We’ve been planning for it all year long, just to get to the postseason and once we got to it, we’re in now, we’re just all excited, we’re ready to go after it and it’s almost kind of a revenge tour.”
A revenge tour that begins on Friday against Delta State.
The same program that swept the Blazers in a three-game series earlier this season.
