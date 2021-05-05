Valdosta, Lowndes Co. combine efforts to raise awareness for mental health

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - May is National Mental Health Awareness Month.
Lowndes County and Valdosta city leaders are joining together to raise awareness.
County Chairman Bill Slaughter and Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson presented a proclamation Wednesday morning.
Legacy Behavioral Health says they’re seeing a significant increase of people experiencing suicidal thoughts and depression.
They say nationally, there’s an 8,000 percent increase in calls to suicide hotlines in the past year.
Social isolation, lack of jobs and economic changes are impacting lives.
”Initially, this is not a single local government issue, this is a community wide issue with mental health so it’s extremely important that we all come together and partner so we can find solutions to this and give the citizens on our community the tools that they need,” said Slaughter.
“If we do nothing more than just have the conversation and overcome the stigma then we done a lot of service to anybody that is seeking help,” said Matheson.
There’s a big demand for social workers and mental health services in this area.
Legacy Behavioral Health says their numbers are tripling people needing help.
If you’re feeling helpless and experiencing suicidal thoughts, reach out for help.
The 24/7 Crisis Hotline is number is 1 (800) 715-4225.
