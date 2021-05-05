Tifton City Council approves complimentary license for wineries, breweries

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton leaders are looking to draw in wineries and breweries to the area.
On Monday, city council members approved an amendment to the alcohol ordinance so that breweries and wineries won’t have to get a full liquor license, but instead a complimentary license.
This would allow them to serve complimentary and smaller portions of alcohol on site.
It would be more for tasting rooms and places that do not serve food as their main source of revenue.
The council voted unanimously on it during Monday’s special called meeting.
″Took a motion and a second, is there any further discussion? All those in favor please signify by saying ‘I,’ any oppose, alright thank you,” said Tifton Mayor Julie Smith.
The goal is to attract more breweries and wineries to Tifton.
City leaders said this is part of the city strengthening its economic development plan.
Smith said they have had some wineries and breweries look into Tifton to set up shop, but nothing has been set in stone yet. She said there are currently no wineries or breweries in the City of Tifton.
