Sylvester councilman showing progress after a month on the job

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -Almost a month into the job and Sylvester Councilman Earnest Carter Jr. said he’s already been getting stuff done.
Carter is currently filling the vacated Ward 4 seat left behind by the late Larry Johnson.
Revitalizing Shipp Park with some new courts, basketball goals, bleachers, and more are some of the items he’s working on now as the new leader of Ward 4.
He said he’s also added some “children playing” and “speed limit” signs to the area.
He said some of his main goals are to keep his ward and the city clean.
“Well, one of the first things that we wanna do, and it’s gonna start this weekend, we wanna clean Ward 4 up and beautify the area. Beautify all the areas in this ward to make it look up to par and where it’s attractive to everyone,” he added.
He said he does plan to run for reelection in November.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.