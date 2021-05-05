South Central Primary Care, OHA provides community vaccine education

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - South Central Primary Care Center (SCPCC) and the Ocilla Housing Authority (OHA) will host a virtual vaccine education forum for the community on May 12 at 6 p.m.
The health center will stream the event via Facebook Live.
Organizers said this event will allow the community to receive fact-based information on the COVID-19 vaccine from local medical professionals and experts.
Dr. Clarence Hunter, SCPCC medical director, and other SCPCC health professionals are scheduled to share medical advice on the common myths about the vaccine.
The community will also be able to ask any questions or express concerns they may have about the vaccine during the event.
