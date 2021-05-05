Moultrie Fire Department hires new chief, assistant chief

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re hearing new plans for Moultrie Fire Department, now that new leadership in place.
Fire Chief Chad Kilgore has been with the department since May 2003.
“It makes me feel good to know that they have enough confidence in me to fulfill this role. we’re going to be changing several things going on,” Kilgore said.
Establishing the station’s presence is his number one goal.
“Helping with a lot more functions that the city has and going around to businesses. Doing a whole lot more inspections and just getting out so people can see what we actually do,” Kilgore said.
He’s also looking to expand, seeing the need to build a new fire station.
“It’ll be over at the West Boulevard station, Fire Station Two. We’re going to be using SPLOST funds for that,” Kilgore said. “It’s in the beginning stages of right now. Eventually, we hope to have a training facility to go along with that. It would help us go down to an ISO rating over two.”
That could mean lower insurance rates for people who live in Moultrie.
Before becoming chief, Kilgore served as Interim Chief, saying he immediately saw the demand for more firefighters and the need for diversity at his station.
“For one, we had to fill positions. We were severely shorthanded, so we had to have employees. That way it helps with our ISO ratings. It helps with our response times. Man, it just helps all around,” Kilgore said.
“Another thing is, our department needed diversity. That was really big. Something that I had to do and something that I wanted to do,” Kilgore also added.
That need brought on his longtime friend Tyshon Reed, Sr., who was working in Valdosta. He’s from Colquitt County, and says he’s happy to serve his people.
“I feel good. It feels good to be able to come back home and serve in my community,” Reed said. “Diversity is good. You get out in the community, you’ll see a vast majority of different individuals and it’s very important for the fire service to reflect the demographics of the community,” Reed explained.
Chief Kilgore says he now requires every firefighter to do a mandatory one-hour exercise every shift and an agility course to help keep them in shape.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.