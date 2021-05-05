Man sentenced in Lee Co. child sex offenses case

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Leesburg man has been sentenced for a number of sex offenses, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Tony Rizzo was sentenced to 40 years, with 12 years to be served in a state prison and the remainder on probation with sex offender registration conditions from charges stemming from a 2019 arrest.
On April 14, he pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of children.
In 2018, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit started an investigation which led to Rizzo’s arrest in January 2019.
