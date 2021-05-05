1 injured in Tuesday’s storms in Turner Co.

By Bobby Poitevint | May 5, 2021 at 12:52 AM EDT - Updated May 5 at 1:29 AM

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in Turner County as thunderstorms moved through South Georgia Tuesday evening.

According to EMA Director Mark Robinson, damages were caused by straight-line winds.

There have also been reports of power outages and downed trees off of Reid Road in Turner County.

In total, we’re told five structures were damaged, including three barns and two homes.

Robinson asks that drivers use caution if driving on Reid Road as crews are working to clean up and repair.

WALB is working to learn more about the person injured and the damage in Turner County.

Other counties have also reported damage in their areas.

Dougherty County:

In Dougherty County, there were several downed trees reported across roads, power outages and traffic lights that weren’t working.

Crisp County:

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office reported that it had received calls about downed trees and powerlines across roadways. The sheriff’s office urges everyone to be cautious if you are traveling on the roads.

