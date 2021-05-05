Homeless man injured in Moultrie shooting

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One man was taken to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg in Moultrie.
According to the Moultrie Police Department, officers responded to a call about an incident in the 200 block of Talmadge Drive around 3:49 p.m. on Monday.
When police responded, they found a homeless man identified as Edward Woody, shot in the leg.
The suspect was identified as Richard Goodno.
Goodno has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
According to police, Goodno claims there was an incident between one of his employees and Woody. Officers said Goodno heard about the incident and went into the woods to confront Woody, which led to an argument and a shot being fired.
Police initially were called and were en route to the incident regarding Goodno’s employee, but they were called again after the shooting.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.
