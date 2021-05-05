GBI seeks info on unsolved Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says it and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help to solve a 2019 Nashville murder.
Adam Tennison, 40, was found dead on Nov. 20, 2019, at a home on Harnage Road in Nashville, the GBI says.
The GBI’s Facebook post says it is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.
You can call the GBI Douglas Office with your tip at (912) 389-4103. You can also call (1-800) 597-8477 with your tip, or follow this link to submit it online.
