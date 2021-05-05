Ga. Chamber of Commerce visits Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Chamber of Commerce came to Albany to discuss the economy Wednesday.
It was part of the chamber’s Reimagined New Georgia Economy Tour. Members are gathering information to help shape the next 10 years of the state’s future.
The interactive presentation consisted of multiple surveys.
Some questions included, what is the greatest risk to the Georgia agriculture industry and what do you want to see happen politically in the state?
Georgia Chamber President Chris Clark said he wants feedback from Georgia residents and that their responses won’t go to waste.
“Once we gather all of that data, we’ll share it back with our local chamber partners, our members, our committees that will drive literally our policy positions, advocacy work, strategies for economic development over the next five to six years,” said Clark.
The chamber also explored how to help minorities and women specifically to gain better access to business capital.
This was the chamber’s first in-person presentation in over a year. The tour will continue in Thomasville.
