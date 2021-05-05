Five people questioned in April weekend Sylvester shooting

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -Sylvester police are asking the community for information about two shootings from mid-April, that injured a 20-year-old man.
Xavier Tolbert, Jaderrius Hooks, Nathaniel Curry, Jarius Colson, and Spencer Thomas are all five persons of interest in the shootings. They have turned themselves into police.
They have been interviewed and we’re told they were cooperative.
Police told us all are listed as persons of interest right now.
No charges have been filed.
Now police are asking people to help them with information to make their streets safer.
Det. Timothy Holman is working on the case.
“We’re taking any hints, any tips we can get in reference to this case or any other cases like this in the community but without the community’s help, it’s hard for law enforcement in general to do our job. The more help we get from the community the safer a community can be,” he said.
Police told us the victim is healing at home and is also cooperating with the police.
Investigators said this is possibly gang-related and that some of the persons of interest have gang affiliations.
The shootings happened on East Lee Street and Hudson Street.
Police believe it all started after an argument at a local bar and escalated to the streets.
