Finally drier air returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Final round of rain and storms move out this Wednesday evening. A cold front follows ushering in drier and slightly cooler air for the rest of the week.
Look for several comfortable nights and days. You’ll enjoy tons of sunshine with highs near to average upper 70s low 80s while lows drop to near average low-mid 50s. The pleasant temperatures hold through Saturday. Humidity and warmer upper 80s low 90s return with lots of sunshine Mother’s Day.
Early week brings our next round of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front stalls across the region. Too early for potential threat of any strong storms. Drying out the end of the week.
