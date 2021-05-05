Crisp Co. residents begin cleanup after Tuesday’s storms

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - At least 1,200 people were without power in Crisp County Wednesday afternoon after strong winds tore through the area downing trees and power lines.
There was damage along Lincoln Pinch Drive, including an area where there used to be a fence, but is now just a pile of wood. The remainder of the fence extended for a few feet but was blown away during Tuesday’s storms.
I spoke to one of the people who live in this home to hear about the extent of the damage.
”There were some trees back there that snapped in half and in the front yard, they fell and took out our fence. There was a limb and part of the tree on the roof in the bedroom. And my Tahoe was parked right here and it fell from the yard and kind of crushed it,” described Crisp County resident Paige Jackson.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Family, friends and the power company have been assessing and clearing damage since around 4 a.m.
”They’ve just been working really hard. And we farm, so we had some help come out here and help clean it up and see what kind of damage can be fixed,” said Jackson.
They’ve made major progress but there is still a lot to be done.
”We’ve got to finish cutting some of the trees down that snapped in half and we’ve got to get out fences fixed, and the roof needs fixing,” explained Jackson.
Several trees also fell near their neighbor’s dock from their property.
The family owns two pieces of property. Since WALB News 10 last spoke with them, one was without power and neither had running water.
