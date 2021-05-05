County commissioner discusses new ideas for C.W. Heath Park and reappointment

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A county commissioner said they are not finished with their plans at C.W. Heath Park.
The park had its ribbon-cutting about a month ago. The project was special in the fact that both the city and county contributed to funding it. WALB’s Molly Godley spoke with a commissioner about what’s next.
Commissioner Clinton Johnson said he’s gotten lots of good feedback from the community. He said they still have some ideas for more renovations.
Some of these renovations are paving or adding crush and run to the parking lot. Also, updating the fence around the park as well as adding buildings that could function as gyms.
“I think as it continues to grow, adding more facilities here in the space will really help in bringing kids in and a lot of youth that probably don’t have anywhere else to go during the day when they are in school. It opens the door for adults to use,” said Johnson.
With these upgrades, he’s hoping it offers more opportunities for all citizens to come out and use the park.
Commissioner Johnson said projects like these opened a door for more partnerships between the city and county. Johnson was also reappointed to serve on the board of Georgia’s County Association.
This association is a group of county commissioners from all over Georgia who meet to discuss the needs of their counties.
Commissioner Johnson said this gives him a way to not only represent Dougherty County but southwest Georgia as a whole.
“Metro Georgia and the coast of Georgia is a lot different from rural Georgia. So having a person from southwest Georgia gives other commissioners from other counties, my neighbors to my north, east, south and even my west the opportunity to get their voices heard at a statewide level.”
Some policies they discuss are broadband, economic development, and even electric bills.
Johnson has been serving on this association for nearly eight years and hopes to have many more.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.