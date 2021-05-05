Changes coming to SGMC vaccine drive-thru site as numbers drop

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With positive COVID-19 test rates decreasing, along with a decline in vaccinations and hospitalizations numbers, South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) has decided to make some changes to their drive-thru site.
Vaccinating the community since December, health officials at SGMC say vaccination numbers are down 20 percent.
They say the decline is across the region.
There’s also been a downward trend in hospitalizations.
In January, SGMC had a peak of 90 COVID positive patients and now down to 14.
They are providing care to patients from at least 48 surrounding counties, in Georgia, Florida and Alabama.
Officials say vaccines, treatments, and community immunity are playing a role.
“It’s nice to see that the community is beginning to rise out of this thing as we’re getting better and we’re having to reduce some of the restrictions and reduce some of the capacity we have to use and the vaccination capacity,” said Brian Dawson, Chief Medical Officer.
First, they plan to transition vaccinations and testing to the surgery center.
Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted.
Starting on June 1, everything will be handled at the Smith Northview Campus, on North Valdosta Road.
SGMC has administered over 31,000 vaccines.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.