Around 40 vendors already scheduled for Sylvester’s 2021 Ga. Peanut Festival

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The 57th Annual Georgia Peanut Festival will crack its way back into Sylvester for 2021 after being canceled last year because of COVID-19.
Organizers told us this is the largest event held in Worth County, drawing around 5,000 people each year.
They plan to have events leading up to it starting in June. Some of that includes a pageant, 10K, 5K, and a one-mile fun run.
A parade, concert, and vendors will all kick off the weekend events.
In recent years, everything from Hurricane Michael, heavy rain, and the pandemic impacted the festival.
Last year, it was canceled altogether.
For 2021, the chairperson said they want a normal year for the festival.
“Looking for some normalcy back in our lives and just to be able to get back to doing the things that we so much enjoy doing,” Wendy Kennedy said.
Around 40 food and arts and craft vendors plan to be there. Organizers are looking to put more vendors on the list and for ones from last year to return.
“We actually have a lot of our vendors who just left their deposits from last year and said ‘hey you know it’s been such a good festival for us we’re gonna come back.’ So we’re not really concerned about that. We’re about on track and on target with how many we have every year about this time of the year,” she added.
The main festivities take place on the third weekend in October on the 15th and 16th at Jeffords Park.
