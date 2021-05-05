American Red Cross helps 21 people after Albany apartment fire

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany firefighters told WALB News 10 that an apartment complex was a total loss after it caught fire and displaced multiple people Monday.
Albany firefighters are calling the Pine Ridge Apartment complex located behind the 300 block of South Mock Road a total loss because of how the fire spread and the amount of water it took to contain it.
“Not just the fire damage, it’s the water damage too,” said Albany Fire Chief Sebon Burns.
There were no injures reported but many people were displaced.
Out of all eight units that were impacted by the fire, only six of them had occupants.
The American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia helped four families, a total of 21 people and provided them with financial assistance on site.
Staff said they started immediately working with those people to help them get access to things they needed like medication and assigned them caseworkers to help them for the comings days, weeks or however long it takes to get those families on their road to recovery.
Even an unharmed 9-year-old child was removed from a lower level of the building and was already in safe hands when first responders arrived at the scene.
“The male caregiver that was there, the nurse, he had already gotten the child out. The fire department went in and retrieved, I think three oxygen bottles,” explained Burns.
The Albany Fire Department said it was dispatched to the scene around 4:30 p.m. and arrived just a minute or two later.
Burns said units stayed on the scene until around 9 p.m. to make sure all flames were out and no more fires would spark up.
Fire officials said the fire started upstairs, however, a cause has not been determined and it’s still under investigation.
In hopes of saving more lives from fires, the American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia said a 20-minute phone call could save your life.
After assisting the 21 people following Monday’s apartment fire, now they want to help you be prepared.
They’re doing so with a 20-minute interactive call with a Red Cross leader.
During the call, officials will help you determine if you’re home is fire-ready.
“If there’s something that stands out. We can definitely help if they don’t have working smoke alarms, but the other things are if something is a real issue, we can certainly try to connect them with the right resources for either repair work or what they do need,” said Adelaide Kirk, the director for the American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia.
The entire phone call is free.
Red Cross officials said home fires are the most common disaster in the United States that they respond to every year.
If you’re interested in speaking with someone from the Red Cross, you can register to get that call on the Red Cross’s website.
