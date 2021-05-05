Albany church offers free food, vaccine on Saturday

Located on West Whitney Avenue (Source: WALB)
By Dave Miller | May 5, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 2:44 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Litman Cathedral House of God Saints in Christ is offering a food box giveaway Saturday, May 8.

The event is drive-thru only from 9:00 to 11 a.m. at Litman Cathedral, located at 1129 West Whitney Avenue.

You must have the trunk or back seat available for food placement and no one is permitted to get out of their car.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations are available free, in conjunction with Fair Count of Georgia.

This food giveaway is in partnership with Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

For more information call (229) 439-2411.

