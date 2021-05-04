‘There is plenty for young people to do’: Albany Boys & Girls Club talks summer camps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - While dealing with limited capacity, Albany agencies are working to make sure every child has a place to go this summer.
That includes Boys & Girls Club, YMCA, and Parks and Recreation.
Marvin Laster, Boys & Girls Club CEO, has been battling the belief that there’s nothing for young people to do.
“I say, there is plenty for young people to do. We just have to make sure that our parents and community are invested in those organizations that are willing to offer these types of programs that will be beneficial to our youth in the long run,” Laster said.
Laster said summer camps are important to make sure children continuing learning while away from school.
Although Gov. Brian Kemp relaxed some restrictions, the Boys & Girls Club decided to keep their normal distancing precautions.
Programs offering summer camps this year:
- Albany Museum of Arts
- Albany State University
- Boys & Girls Club
- Chehaw Park
- River Aquarium
- Thronateeska
- Dougherty County Schools
- Dougherty County Sheriffs Office
- YMCA
- Albany Recreation and Parks
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.