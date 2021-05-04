Senator tours Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Senator Raphael Warnock came to Albany, pushing for an expansion of Medicaid in rural Georgia.
Warnock toured Phoebe, and saw their innovation center, where they train doctors and nurses with realistic mannequins.
Warnock says he is concerned about hospitals closing in rural Georgia. He claimed his lobbying helped provide $2 billion to expand Medicaid in Georgia. But now it’s up to the state legislature to sign on, which lawmakers have said no to.
“The state legislative ought to act,” he said. “Take 450,000 people out of the Medicaid gap. Receive this money that is literally sitting on the table, and improve health care outcomes in places like this.”
Warnock will continue his tour around Georgia through Wednesday.
