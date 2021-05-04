Man taken into custody after Atkinson Co. hostage situation ends

WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was taken into custody after an hours-long hostage situation ended in Willacoochee, according to the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said it happened after 4 p.m. on West Mccranie Avenue.
Law enforcement said a man had a disagreement with another family member and took them hostage.
The state SWAT team was called and the sheriff’s office maintained a conversation with the man until he came outside.
Sheriff David Moore said the neighborhood is safe.
The sheriff said no further information will be released at this time.
