Man dies in Valdosta wreck

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, around 10:30 a.m., the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 1700 block Old Clyatteville Road, after a 911 call about a two-vehicle collision.
Officers gave aid to those injured until they were taken to the hospital by EMS.
William Marcus Bonner, 41, of Valdosta, who was the driver of one of the vehicles, died in the accident, according to VPD.
VPD said the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family or Mr. Bonner,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.