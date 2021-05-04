Lee Co. man reported missing

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who has been reported missing on Tuesday.
Troy Dale Williams, Jr., 23, may be driving a silver 2007 Honda Ridgeline, with a Georgia tag RMU5726.
The sheriff’s office said Williams is unable to explain where he lives and where he is going, has little money and could also be on foot.
The sheriff’s office said Williams’ family is considered for his well-being.
If you have any contact with Williams, you’re asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.
