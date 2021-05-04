GHSA issues ruling on Valdosta Wildcats’ sanctions appeal

THOMASTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) made a decision Tuesday afternoon regarding Valdosta High School’s appeal of the sanctions issued against its football program.
GHSA denied the Wildcats’ appeal, and all penalties imposed against the football program will stand.
Five players were ruled ineligible and according to the ruling, the players have to forfeit their 2020 season, along with the 2021 season.
Other penalties include a $7,500 fine and the whole football program is barred for 2021 post-season play.
At the hearing, the GHSA Board of Trustees reviewed a secret audio recording and a 64-page deposition involving Head Coach Rush Propst.
Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason argued there was no evidence to corroborate the allegations against Propst and the football program.
The hearing lasted three hours.
This is a developing story.
